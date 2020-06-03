Mother and 6-year-old found shot dead in West Orange home

WEST ORANGE — A mother and her daughter were found killed Sunday in their home, according to Essex County Acting Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

A relative discovered Sushmiba Bardhan, 36, of West Orange and her 6-year-old child inside their Suzan Court apartment with gunshot wounds, Stephens said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or said whether they knew of a suspect or motive for the shooting. Stevens said there is no danger to the community.

