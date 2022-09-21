Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

With news of a restaurant chain opening a new location in New Jersey, we thought we’d ask our listeners what New Jersey’s favorite chain restaurants are.

The chain is called Mystic Lobster Roll Company and will be opening another location in New Jersey. This time in Cranford.

They already have other locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Ship Bottom, Beach Haven, Montclair, Brick and Bridgewater.

Chain restaurants sometimes have a difficult time in New Jersey with the proliferation of such great local restaurants offering such a wide variety of different kinds of excellent food.

The most famous Jersey-based chain that is now worldwide is Jersey Mike’s sub, headquartered in Manasquan.

But for the sit-down restaurants here is what our listeners told us they like best.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers in Succasunna, NJ

Fleming's Steakhouse

Fleming's Steakhouse in Edgewater, NJ

Houlihan’s

Houlihan's in Brick, NJ

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory in Edison, NJ

Miller's Ale House

Miller's Ale House in Rockaway, NJ

Maggiano’s

Maggiano's in Bridgewater, NJ

P.J. Whelihan’s (only found in S. Jersey)

P.J. Whelihan's in Maple Shade, NJ

P.F. Chang‘s

P.F. Chang's in Freehold, NJ

Redstone American Grill

Redstone Grill in Bridgewater, NJ

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel in Hamilton, NJ

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill in Iselin, NJ

