Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
With news of a restaurant chain opening a new location in New Jersey, we thought we’d ask our listeners what New Jersey’s favorite chain restaurants are.
The chain is called Mystic Lobster Roll Company and will be opening another location in New Jersey. This time in Cranford.
They already have other locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Ship Bottom, Beach Haven, Montclair, Brick and Bridgewater.
Chain restaurants sometimes have a difficult time in New Jersey with the proliferation of such great local restaurants offering such a wide variety of different kinds of excellent food.
The most famous Jersey-based chain that is now worldwide is Jersey Mike’s sub, headquartered in Manasquan.
But for the sit-down restaurants here is what our listeners told us they like best.
Fuddruckers
Fleming's Steakhouse
Houlihan’s
The Cheesecake Factory
Miller's Ale House
Maggiano’s
P.J. Whelihan’s (only found in S. Jersey)
P.F. Chang‘s
Redstone American Grill
Cracker Barrel
Bonefish Grill
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.