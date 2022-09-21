Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

via Google Maps

With news of a restaurant chain opening a new location in New Jersey, we thought we’d ask our listeners what New Jersey’s favorite chain restaurants are.

The chain is called Mystic Lobster Roll Company and will be opening another location in New Jersey. This time in Cranford.

They already have other locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Ship Bottom, Beach Haven, Montclair, Brick and Bridgewater.

Chain restaurants sometimes have a difficult time in New Jersey with the proliferation of such great local restaurants offering such a wide variety of different kinds of excellent food.

The most famous Jersey-based chain that is now worldwide is Jersey Mike’s sub, headquartered in Manasquan.

But for the sit-down restaurants here is what our listeners told us they like best.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers in Succasunna, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

Fleming's Steakhouse

Fleming's Steakhouse in Edgewater, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

Houlihan’s

Houlihan’s in Brick, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory in Edison, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

Miller's Ale House

Miller's Ale House in Rockaway, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s in Bridgewater, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

P.J. Whelihan’s (only found in S. Jersey)

P.J. Whelihan’s in Maple Shade, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

P.F. Chang‘s

P.F. Chang‘s in Freehold, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

Redstone American Grill

Redstone Grill in Bridgewater, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel in Hamilton, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill in Iselin, NJ via Google Maps
loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM