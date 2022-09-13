CRANFORD — Mystic Lobster Roll Company, which already has 11 locations open in New Jersey, is set to open a 12th Garden State restaurant in the buzzing downtown of this Union County township.

A post on the Downtown Cranford Facebook page Monday said the eatery would be located at 101 Miln Street and was targeted for an opening "early this fall," while the company's website simply said "Coming Soon."

"The owner told us how much he loves the area and how he can't wait to be a part of the community," the post read.

The Cranford location joins an existing one in Basking Ridge as franchisees of Mystic Lobster Roll NJ, according to that website.

Other Mystic Lobster Roll Company restaurants in New Jersey are currently in Beach Haven, Belmar, Brick, Bridgewater, Brigantine, Montclair, Point Pleasant Beach, Ship Bottom, and Toms River.

Although lobster rolls are almost synonymous with New England, Mystic Lobster Roll Company does offer a special roll with a nod to New Jersey: The "LBI," with fresh lobster, avocado, mayonnaise, and tomato.

