Sorry, Nancy Pelosi, these Jersey Democrats won’t vote for you

TRENTON — As New Jersey's newly elected Democrats ride the "blue wave" into the House, will they make Nancy Pelosi part of it?

The 78-year-old California representative said she will put herself up for a vote to become House Speaker when the next Congress meets in January. Many of the representatives-to-be during the campaign said they would not elect her to be the Speaker.

Many younger House Democrats, including some of the newly elected, have pledged to vote against her in favor of newer, younger leadership.

Second District Congressman-elect Jeff Van Drew is expected to reiterate his campaign statements Thursday during a national radio appearance that he will not vote for Pelosi, according to WPG host Harry Hurley.

The state senator, who will replace retiring Republican Frank LoBiondo, has said several times on Hurley's show he would not support Pelosi.

"After this election, I will carefully consider the potential candidates and support the person who will best stand with us in our fight for South Jersey families," Van Drew said in a statement issued to the Press of Atlantic City last June.

During her NJTV debate with Republican Jay Webber, Mikie Sherrill said she does not support Pelosi.

"I've put out a commercial saying I don't support Nancy Pelosi," the 11th District Democrat said.

Third Congressional District candidate Andy Kim, who has declared victory in a tight race with incumbent Tom MacArthur, told the New Jersey Globe in June he did not support Pelosi. He called for "new leadership" from both parties.

Pelosi came up during the 7th Congressional District debate on News 12 New Jersey between incumbent Leonard Lance and Tom Malinowski, the eventual winner.

Lance pressed Malinowski on the issue and brought up Sherrill's campaign statements that Pelosi does not have her vote.

"I will only vote for a speaker who will stand up for New Jersey," Malinowski said. "I'm not going to give away my vote on TV before I know what they're going to do for us. I am not going to give up my leverage."

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

