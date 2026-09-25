Halloween Candy Prices Soar

A new FinanceBuzz report says Halloween candy prices are up nearly 80 percent since 2020, with the average 100-piece bag of assorted Halloween candy costing around $16.39 this year, up $7.20 over the past 5 years.

Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash

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That's a big price jump, and it got us talking on the show this week about whether people will be a little more careful about what they're buying for trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

If candy is that expensive, you might not be quite as willing to splurge on the really good stuff. And what are those candies that aren't even worth buying in the first place?

The Candies Trick-or-treaters Love To Hate Most

You know those candies that end up sitting at the bottom of the bowl because nobody really wants them. For me, it's Good & Plenty. I can't get past that licorice taste and that hard candy coating around it. So gross.

There are definitely some Halloween candies that people have very strong opinions on. Mary Janes came up, which made me laugh because my dad actually loved them. I never understood it because I always thought they were disgusting.

We asked our listeners to call in and tell us which candies they think are just plain terrible. Candy corn was one of them, which I LOVE.

Photo by Mary Jane Duford on Unsplash Photo by Mary Jane Duford on Unsplash

Someone else said Smarties, which I disagree with that one too. I love Smarties. I certainly understand the hate for Necco Wafers. Chuck from Mount Laurel called Circus Peanuts "straight trash." The wax bottle with the liquid inside also came up, and how you're basically chewing on wax for the tiniest bit of whatever that liquid is.

There are definitely candies that aren't fan favorites, so even when trying to save money, you may want to avoid them this Halloween!

Top 15 Candy Shops at the Jersey Shore If you have to satisfy your sweet tooth, there are a bunch of candy shops up and down the Jersey Shore, many dating back over a century. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Some Of New Jersey's Best Candy Shops Gallery Credit: Lou Russo