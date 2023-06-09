Most common fear in New Jersey — (it’s NOT property taxes)
It was a small, simple news story. It should have been taken as fun news. But instead it filled me with dread.
Six Flags Great Adventure had announced it will soon be reopening El Toro, their flagship wooden roller coaster. It was 10 months ago that over a dozen people were injured on the ride after the cars they were riding in jolted on the track. Apparently, it had to do with structural failure with support beams. The investigation is still open. No opening date has yet been set for El Toro.
I don't like roller coasters. In fact, I hate them. The embarrassing truth is, I fear them. It's irrational. I don't know why.
I'm not afraid of heights. I can stand at the ledge of any building or the Grand Canyon, no issue. I'm not afraid of speed. I once drove at 147 mph. I'm not afraid of twists and turns. I once did a ride along on a jet fighter with the Navy acrobatic flying team the Blue Angels. In fact, I've even done a skydive. Loved it.
So why am I afraid of roller coasters? No clue. Like I said, I know it's irrational. That's what makes it a phobia.
Now I don't know of other people who share mine. There must be some. But I found this interesting list of what's supposed to be the number one phobia by state. Why would fears vary from state to state? Hell, I don't know, why did someone I know of become absolutely petrified at the sight of a ketchup packet? True story.
But yourlocalsecurity.com did a study of the top fear in every stare by using a search of nearly 40 "fear of" terms combined with Google trends data. The results are interesting.
Here's the list of states and each one's top fear. When you get to New Jersey's see if it surprises you.
😨 Alabama
Fear of Public Speaking
😨 Alaska
Fear of Needles
😨 Arizona
Fear of Holes
😨 Arkansas
Fear of People
😨 California
Fear of Failure
😨 Colorado
Fear of Holes
😨 Connecticut
Fear of Holes
😨 Delaware
Fear of Holes
😨 District of Columbia
Fear of Commitment
😨 Florida
Fear of Snakes
😨 Georgia
Fear of Snakes
😨 Hawaii
Fear of Heights
😨 Idaho
Fear of Needles
😨 Illinois
Fear of Public Speaking
😨 Indiana
Fear of Spiders
😨 Iowa
Fear of Clowns
😨 Kansas
Fear of Holes
😨 Kentucky
Fear of Holes
😨 Louisiana
Fear of Public Speaking
😨 Maine
Fear of The Dark
😨 Maryland
Fear of Spiders
😨 Massachusetts
Fear of Failure
😨 Michigan
Fear of Holes
😨 Minnesota
Fear of Water
😨 Mississippi
Fear of People
😨 Missouri
Fear of Spiders
😨 Montana
Fear of Flying
😨 Nebraska
Fear of Holes
😨 Nevada
Fear of Heights
😨 New Hampshire
Fear of Flying
😨 New Jersey
Fear of Public Speaking
😨 New Mexico
Fear of Holes
😨 New York
Fear of Public Speaking
😨 North Carolina
Fear of water
😨 North Dakota
Fear of Needles
😨 Ohio
Fear of Blood
😨 Oklahoma
Fear of Water
😨 Oregon
Fear of Water
😨 Pennsylvania
Fear of Failure
😨 Rhode Island
Fear of Holes
😨 South Carolina
Fear of Holes
😨 South Dakota
Fear of Needles
😨 Tennessee
Fear of Being Alone
😨 Texas
Fear of Snakes
😨 Utah
Fear of Clowns
😨 Vermont
Fear of Needles
😨 Virginia
Fear of Blood
😨 Washington
Fear of Spiders
😨 West Virginia
Fear of Clowns
😨 Wisconsin
Fear of Water
😨 Wyoming
Fear of Flying
Does this sound right for New Jersey? Fear of public speaking? Aren't we more outspoken than anyone? Isn't it nearly impossible to shut us up? But that's what the data showed.
I don't know. Crunch a different set of numbers you'll get a different answer. Example. Last year according to this article by Kylie Moore different stats showed New Jersey’s biggest fear was long words. I guess you could combine the two phobias and have to publicly speak really long words and have a total mental breakdown.
New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers
What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons?
LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.