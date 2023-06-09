It was a small, simple news story. It should have been taken as fun news. But instead it filled me with dread.

Six Flags Great Adventure had announced it will soon be reopening El Toro, their flagship wooden roller coaster. It was 10 months ago that over a dozen people were injured on the ride after the cars they were riding in jolted on the track. Apparently, it had to do with structural failure with support beams. The investigation is still open. No opening date has yet been set for El Toro.

I don't like roller coasters. In fact, I hate them. The embarrassing truth is, I fear them. It's irrational. I don't know why.

Roller Coaster in Santa Cruz California

I'm not afraid of heights. I can stand at the ledge of any building or the Grand Canyon, no issue. I'm not afraid of speed. I once drove at 147 mph. I'm not afraid of twists and turns. I once did a ride along on a jet fighter with the Navy acrobatic flying team the Blue Angels. In fact, I've even done a skydive. Loved it.

So why am I afraid of roller coasters? No clue. Like I said, I know it's irrational. That's what makes it a phobia.

Scared six year old girl with hands covering mouth.

Now I don't know of other people who share mine. There must be some. But I found this interesting list of what's supposed to be the number one phobia by state. Why would fears vary from state to state? Hell, I don't know, why did someone I know of become absolutely petrified at the sight of a ketchup packet? True story.

But yourlocalsecurity.com did a study of the top fear in every stare by using a search of nearly 40 "fear of" terms combined with Google trends data. The results are interesting.

Here's the list of states and each one's top fear. When you get to New Jersey's see if it surprises you.

😨 Alabama

Fear of Public Speaking

young man in concert red theater comedy vocalist singer microphone

😨 Alaska

Fear of Needles

😨 Arizona

Fear of Holes

😨 Arkansas

Fear of People

😨 California

Fear of Failure

😨 Colorado

Fear of Holes

😨 Connecticut

Fear of Holes

Deep hole in the ground

😨 Delaware

Fear of Holes

😨 District of Columbia

Fear of Commitment

😨 Florida

Fear of Snakes

😨 Georgia

Fear of Snakes

A Red Spotted variant of the Common Garter Snake (Thamnophis sirtalis)

😨 Hawaii

Fear of Heights

😨 Idaho

Fear of Needles

😨 Illinois

Fear of Public Speaking

😨 Indiana

Fear of Spiders

😨 Iowa

Fear of Clowns

eldinhoid

😨 Kansas

Fear of Holes

😨 Kentucky

Fear of Holes

😨 Louisiana

Fear of Public Speaking

😨 Maine

Fear of The Dark

😨 Maryland

Fear of Spiders

Spider Takeover

😨 Massachusetts

Fear of Failure

😨 Michigan

Fear of Holes

😨 Minnesota

Fear of Water

😨 Mississippi

Fear of People

Political protest on a rainy day

😨 Missouri

Fear of Spiders

😨 Montana

Fear of Flying

😨 Nebraska

Fear of Holes

😨 Nevada

Fear of Heights

😨 New Hampshire

Fear of Flying

White passenger airplane in the sky.

😨 New Jersey

Fear of Public Speaking

😨 New Mexico

Fear of Holes

😨 New York

Fear of Public Speaking

😨 North Carolina

Fear of water

Ocean waves rushing over rocks

😨 North Dakota

Fear of Needles

😨 Ohio

Fear of Blood

😨 Oklahoma

Fear of Water

😨 Oregon

Fear of Water

😨 Pennsylvania

Fear of Failure

😨 Rhode Island

Fear of Holes

😨 South Carolina

Fear of Holes

😨 South Dakota

Fear of Needles

(Getty Stock)

😨 Tennessee

Fear of Being Alone

😨 Texas

Fear of Snakes

😨 Utah

Fear of Clowns

😨 Vermont

Fear of Needles

😨 Virginia

Fear of Blood

😨 Washington

Fear of Spiders

😨 West Virginia

Fear of Clowns

😨 Wisconsin

Fear of Water

😨 Wyoming

Fear of Flying

Does this sound right for New Jersey? Fear of public speaking? Aren't we more outspoken than anyone? Isn't it nearly impossible to shut us up? But that's what the data showed.

I don't know. Crunch a different set of numbers you'll get a different answer. Example. Last year according to this article by Kylie Moore different stats showed New Jersey’s biggest fear was long words. I guess you could combine the two phobias and have to publicly speak really long words and have a total mental breakdown.

