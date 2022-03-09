Do you share New Jersey’s most common phobia?

We in New Jersey tend to be pretty tough (Hell, there’s a reason The Sopranos didn’t take place in Wisconsin), but we can’t be totally fearless.

There’s always the scary thought of our property taxes going even higher than they already are.

Between potholes, tolls, and PA drivers in the left lane, driving on New Jersey highways isn’t necessarily a calming experience.

undefined undefined undefined undefined loading...

And of course there are those of us who are shaking in our boots at the thought of eventually having to pump our own gas.

OK … slight exaggeration there but you know what I mean!

So do you have what is New Jersey’s most common phobia according to Google search metrics? If you do, you better buckle up because the following will be triggering.

Canva Canva loading...

The most common phobia in the Garden State is Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia. I swear: I didn't just slam both palms on my keyboard, that's a real thing. It's also known as Sesquipedalophobia.

This, in a cruel turn of events, is the fear of long words and is one of the longest words in the dictionary. It’s considered more of a social phobia as opposed to an outright crippling fear.

Thank goodness for the YouTube account “PronunciationDictionary” otherwise I would have never been able to attempt to say this word out loud.

Not only is this most common in New Jersey, but it’s also one of the most common fears among the United States. We share the fear with 17 other states including California, Florida, and Michigan.

The second most common was the fear of falling in love. Oddly enough, Virginia, Tennessee, and our neighbor New York all share Nomophobia: the fear of being without your mobile phone. You can read the full list here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.