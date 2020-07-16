Morris County park closed after visitors leave it totally trashed

Bad behavior during the past few weekends resulted in officials closing a Morris County park until July 28.

A dumpster was set on fire, Jackson Brook was dammed to create swimming holes, trash was left throughout the park, alcohol was consumed without a permit and restrooms were damaged inside Hedden County Park, according to a message on the county website.

Campfires, which are prohibited, were also lit in the 420-acre park located in parts of Dover, Mine Hill and Randolph.

Blocked up Jackson Brook in Hedden Park (Morris County Park Commission)

Executive Director Dave Helmer told the Morristown Daily Record the closure was imposed to "regain some order" in the park and the hope that visitors will find another place to go.



The park has seen an increase in use since Gov. Phil Murphy reopened parks during the coronavirus pandemic.

