More measles cases in Ocean County — Here are all exposure locations

LAKEWOOD – A measles outbreak in Ocean and Passaic counties will continue into the new year after the number of confirmed cases grew to 33 this week.

Five new cases were reported in Ocean County since last week plus another nine that had been under investigation and were confirmed on Friday morning.

The outbreak began with a case brought to Lakewood by a 27-year-old man who became infected during a trip to Israel. It now includes cases in Passaic County. A growing number of cases also have been reported across New Jersey's northern border in Rockland County and in Brooklyn.

Health officials say the outbreak will be considered over once two full incubation periods have passed from the last known infection.

The age range of those infected is 6 months to age 59.

Three of the cases are members of a Passaic family exposed during a visit with a contagious person from Lakewood.

State and county health officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and warn that schools can ban those who are not up-to-date. People can become ill from measles from 5 to 21 days after being exposed to the virus.

Anyone who thinks they were exposed to measles should call their health provider and not simply show up at their office. Arrangements must be made for exams as not to put other patients and staff at risk.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low birth weight.

Measles cases in Rockland County continue to climb with 96 confirmed infections as of Wednesday. The NYC Department of Health confirmed 50 cases in Brooklyn's Orthodox Jewish community. Both outbreaks also started after travelers to Israel returned to the United States.

2018 NJ exposure locations:

Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 13- October 21 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily October 28- November 1 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily October 28- October 31 between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (morning of Nov. 1) November 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Eat a Pita, 116 Clifton Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 15 between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 17 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. October 18 between 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. October 30 between 9:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. October 31 between 8:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. November 1 from 10:15 p.m. to close

NPGS, 231 Main St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 25 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. October 29 between 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Pizza Plus, 241 4th St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, 150 James St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 31 between 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. November 1 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Four Corners Bagel & Café, 150 James St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 31 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Fountain Ballroom, 725 Vassar Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 30- October 31 between 6:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Mesivta of Eatontown, 1300 New Hampshire Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 and 107 East Harvard St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 November 6- November 9

Bais Shalom AKA Alumni, 345 9th St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 November 6 between 1:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Motor Vehicle Commission, 1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753 November 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Ateres Reva, 500 Summer Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 November 11 between 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. (morning of November 12)

Lake Terrace, 1690 Oak St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 November 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. (morning of November 13)

Passaic Chill Youth Drop In Center 217 Brook Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055 November 17 between 8:30 p.m. and midnight

Junior’s Kosher Deli, 215 Main Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055 November 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rite Aid, 78 Main Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055 November 18 between 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.



Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ