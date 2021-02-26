More Lidl stores coming to New Jersey

German discount grocery store chain Lidl is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the approval of a new store in Parsippany and the announcement of the opening of a location in Garwood. Another is planned for Williamstown and one opened this week in Glassboro. That’s a lot of activity, but there’s more on the way, and that’s just one chain.

The battle for New Jersey’s grocery store dollars continues to rage on as Lidl, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and others chase the market leaders like Stop and Shop, Shop Rite, and Acme.

According to the Patch, last year, the chain announced ambitious plans for 2021 in New Jersey, with a $500 million in the Garden State with stores slated to open in:

• Bayonne - Harbor View Marketplace

• Brick - Hooper Ave

• Egg Harbor Township - Fire Road

• Garwood - South Ave

• Glassboro - Delsea Drive

• Gloucester Township - Blackwood

• Lawrenceville - S Black Horse Pike

• Park Ridge - Kinderkamack Rd

• Weehawken - Park Ave

• Woodbridge - St. Georges Ave

The Glassboro store had its grand opening this week. Another new Lidl is scheduled to open in Woodbridge in March. One not on the list is the Parsippany store; it’s plans got approved by the town’s planning board this week. While an exact date for the Garwood opening hasn’t been announced, the Patch says it is expected to open in June or July.

Worldwide, Lidl has over 11,000 stores, with just over 100 in the US; its German competitor, Aldi, has 10,000 stores overall with a much larger footprint in the United States at 2,000 stores.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.