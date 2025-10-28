🚨Police say a “home invasion” story in Moonachie falls apart during an investigation

🚨Couple accused of lying to police about masked intruder and hiding the gun

🚨The pair face multiple charges including false reporting and evidence tampering

MOONACHIE — A couple who called police about a home invasion were charged with making a report after giving conflicting details about what had happened.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said police went to the couple’s Moonachie home around sunrise on Oct. 14 and found Juan B. Rodriguez, 30, with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. But police said the couple's accounts began to unravel.

Rodriguez told detectives he had been stabbed but then said a masked man entered the home, tried to rob him and shot him in the leg, according to Musella. Lisa M. Palacio, 29, told police she was aware someone entered the house and shot Santos but later said she was unaware of what happened.

Investigators: gunshot was self-inflicted, weapon hidden

Musella said investigators determined there was no invasion and that Rodriquez-Santos shot himself in the leg and Placio hid the weapon. He was also found to have personal information of others but Musella did not disclose additional details.

Both Placio and Rodriquez-Santos were charged with second-degree making false reports to law enforcement authorities, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

Rodriquez-Santos was also charged with fourth-degree trafficking in personal identifying information pertaining to another person. They were both released following detention hearings.

