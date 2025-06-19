🚨 Brian Pyke went to a Montgomery home in the belief his family was being harmed

🚨 He stabbed a man in the shoulder and abdomen before leading police on a chase

🚨 The pursuit ended in the parking lot of a South Brunswick hotel

MONTGOMERY — A North Carolina man is charged with stabbing a man he believed had abused his daughter and granddaughter.

Brian Pyke, 65, of Calabash, North Carolina, went to a residence on Willow Run Lane around 1:30 p.m. and stabbed a 69-year-old man in the shoulder and abdomen, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

According to the affidavit filed by investigators, Pyke told police that he thought the victim was involved in "abuse and illicit behavior with his daughter and grandchildren." Witnesses said Pyke expressed the hope that the man would die and watched as he bled after being stabbed.

The victim was hospitalized and underwent surgery but is expected to survive.

Investigators did not say whether Pyke's accusations had merit or whether the victim had any connection to Pyke or his family.

Three town police pursuit

After the attack, McDonald said Pyke left in a red SUV. After a Montgomery officer spotted the vehicle, Pyke refused to obey an order to stop and led police on a pursuit through Montgomery, Princeton and South Brunswick.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the pursuit ended in South Brunswick at the Holiday Inn hotel on Route 1, where he crashed into a police vehicle. He was arrested in the hotel lobby. RLS Metro Breaking News was first to report on the arrest.

Pyke faces charges including aggravated assault, eluding law enforcement, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail

