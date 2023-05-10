Another Montclair University, NJ student faces child porn charge
For the second time in two days, law enforcement have announced child pornography-related charges against a Montclair State University student.
A 21-year-old Union County man was arrested and charged with distributing images of child sexual abuse, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger on Tuesday.
Sean Lynch, of Summit, appeared in Newark federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond. He was subject to home detention and electronic monitoring.
Lynch was charged with distribution of child pornography, stemming from the use of an instant messaging mobile application to share 72 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, Sellinger said.
If convicted, he would face between five and 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Secret Service with the investigation leading to the charges, with assistance from Montclair State University Police and State Police.
Keyon Luff accused of 'catfishing' minors and getting them to send sexually explicit videos
On Monday, criminal charges were announced against a different 21-year-old student at Montclair State University — which spans parts of Essex and Passaic Counties.
Keyon Luff, of Edgewater Park, was arrested on May 3 after state and campus authorities searched his dorm room at the school.
Luff has been accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with children online and getting them to send recorded videos of sex acts.
He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child stemming from manufacturing and possession of child sexual abuse materials — as well as second-degree sexual assault and third-degree impersonation.
