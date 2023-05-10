Another Montclair University, NJ student faces child porn charge

For the second time in two days, law enforcement have announced child pornography-related charges against a Montclair State University student.

A 21-year-old Union County man was arrested and charged with distributing images of child sexual abuse, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger on Tuesday.

Sean Lynch, of Summit, appeared in Newark federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond. He was subject to home detention and electronic monitoring.

Lynch was charged with distribution of child pornography, stemming from the use of an instant messaging mobile application to share 72 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, Sellinger said.

Montclair State University child porn charges (canva, Townsquare Media) (Canva, Townsquare Media) loading...

If convicted, he would face between five and 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Secret Service with the investigation leading to the charges, with assistance from Montclair State University Police and State Police.

Keyon Luff accused of 'catfishing' minors and getting them to send sexually explicit videos

On Monday, criminal charges were announced against a different 21-year-old student at Montclair State University — which spans parts of Essex and Passaic Counties.

Keyon Luff, of Edgewater Park, was arrested on May 3 after state and campus authorities searched his dorm room at the school.

Luff has been accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with children online and getting them to send recorded videos of sex acts.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child stemming from manufacturing and possession of child sexual abuse materials — as well as second-degree sexual assault and third-degree impersonation.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022 Based on the average residential property tax bill for each town in New Jersey in 2022, these are the 20 highest.

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]