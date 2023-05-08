Montclair State student charged for alleged child porn

A junior at Montclair State University was engaging in sexually explicit conversations with children online and getting them to send recorded videos of sex acts, according to law enforcement officials.

Keyon Luff, of Edgewater Park, was arrested after state and campus authorities executed a search warrant of his dorm room in the early morning hours of May 3. Detectives seized multiple digital devices from Luff's room and determined that he was not only in possession of "Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material," but created some as well.

The 21-year-old has been charged with first-degree and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree impersonation.

The investigation into Luff was initiated by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A cloud-based file hosting service had reported that several files of CSAEM were uploaded to its platform. Investigators were able to determine that the IP address used to upload the files was associated with Montclair State University. Further investigation identified Luff as the alleged perpetrator.

Luff was processed by Montclair State University police and transported to the Essex County Jail where he is waiting for an appearance before a judge.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

