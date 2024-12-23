Montclair State downgrades lacrosse, elevates flag football

⭕ Men's and women's lacrosse at Montclair State will become a club sport

⭕ The upcoming spring season will be the last at Division 3

⭕ A flag football team will begin play at Division 3 in 2025

MONTCLAIR — Members of the Montclair State University women's lacrosse team are upset at the school's decision to demote them to club level.

The school also announced a plan to introduce a women's flag football team at the Division 3 level as part of an effort to unify the Montclair and newly acquired Bloomfield College athletic and recreation programs.

"Preserving the athletic traditions of New Jersey’s only four-year predominantly Black institution was a priority in the design process," the school wrote in its statement. "The newly merged Athletic and Recreation Department will aim to foster a campus wide healthy lifestyle by providing comprehensive tools, programs, and activities throughout the year, ensuring all students have opportunities to engage and thrive."

The upcoming spring season will be played as normal, Montclair spokesman Andrew Mees told New Jersey 101.5. He said that lacrosse players will continue to have the opportunity to compete against other schools as part of MSU's robust, nationally respected slate of club offerings in fall 2025.

Players will be able to try out for existing NCAA teams or play on the club team.

Reinstate Montclair State LAX flyer Reinstate Montclair State LAX flyer (Reinstate Montclair State LAX) loading...

Why flag football?

Seventy players and their parents are affected by the decision, according to an online petition calling for the restoration of both the men's and women's programs that has collected over 15,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

"By cutting these programs, the university isn’t just taking away our passion; it’s telling us our hard work doesn’t matter," the petition states. "The lack of communication and the way it was handled shows a complete disregard for us as athletes and as individuals."

Lacrosse has had a presence on the Montclair campus for over a century, according to the petition. The school is defending its decision, which Mees said was not made lightly. The decision also stemmed from a periodic evaluation of its limited resources, which in the past has included the closing of academic programs.

"Montclair is the lowest-funded public institution in New Jersey on a per-student basis, and we must make the best use of our resources. That requires making difficult decisions that we recognize will not please everyone," Mees said. "This realignment creates greater access to athletic opportunities for a larger number of students both at the NCAA and club levels."

Flag football is a fast growing sport which will be part of the 2028 summer Olympics. The NFL is a strong supporter of flag football and has created what it calls the largest youth flag football league in the U.S., NFL FLAG. The program has 700,000 participants, including leagues all over New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's 10 best places to spend NYE Don't worry, it's not too late to book tickets to these New Jersey New Year's Eve events. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Tolls and fares that will cost NJ travelers more next year Whether driving or taking mass transit, travels around NJ and into NY and PA will likely cost more in 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt