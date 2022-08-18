NJ minor league baseball team ditching Yogi Berra Stadium as home

One of the state's minor league baseball teams has announced it is leaving its long-time home field after 25 years.

New Jersey Jackals would be playing its final game at Yogi Berra Stadium on Aug. 25, as confirmed in a statement on the team's Twitter account.

Plans for the Frontier League club's move would be announced in September, the team said.

Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls is owned by Montclair State University, which still has other teams using the ballpark.

"Yogi Berra Stadium is the home field for our NCAA Division III intercollegiate baseball team. The field is also used by recreational teams. We have no immediate plans for a new tenant," a spokesman for the university said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5.

The Jackals team owner, Al Dorso, also owns the Sussex County Miners, which is another of the Frontier League's 16 teams.

The Miners play home games at Skylands Stadium, which is at 94 Championship Place in the Augusta section of Frankford Township.

Amid speculation about the future plans of the Jackals new home, a historic site in Passaic County has been eager to remain in the running.

"Regardless of the circumstances that surround the departure of the New Jersey Jackals, this could be a great opportunity for Hinchliffe Stadium," Brian LoPinto, co-founder of the Friends of Hinchliffe Stadium, said in a written statement to New Jersey 101.5.

"Hinchliffe is the only stadium within the boundary of a National Park. The Great Falls National Historical Park attracts over 300,000 visitors a year, this is a captive audience that should not be ignored," he continued. "The Jackals provide affordable family entertainment to both visitors and locals alike. Securing a team for Paterson will be the beginning of Hinchliffe Stadium’s long-term success. Hinchliffe Stadium's developer needs to ensure that a running track is not installed in order for this to be successful."

The team departing Little Falls did not share further details on a possible future home, before the teased fall announcement.

Jackals Co-General Manager, Reed Keller previously said “rumors are just that at this point,” as quoted by NJ Monthly. Keller also is the team’s Director of Sales and Media Relations.

Hinchliffe Stadium is a 10,000-seat stadium in Paterson that is one of the last remaining Negro Leagues stadiums in the U.S.

Back in April the city marked a 1-year anniversary of the groundbreaking on the renovated stadium.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State