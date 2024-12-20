🔴 A school bus crash in Middlesex County injured four students, according to officials

🔴 The bus struck a tree on Thursday afternoon, officials said

🔴 It's the second NJ school bus crash this week

MONROE — Four students have been hospitalized after a school bus crash on Thursday afternoon in the township.

On Dec. 19, at approximately 3 p.m., members from the Monroe Township Police Department, EMS, and the township fire department arrived at the scene on North State Home Road, where a school bus was found crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

The school bus, carrying students from Monroe Township Middle School, was traveling east on North State Home Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side, causing damage, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

One student suffered a broken leg and was taken to a local hospital, while three other students suffered minor injuries, EMS reported. They were also taken to hospitals as a precaution.

Police said other students aboard the school bus reported minor complaints, which were evaluated by medical personnel on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact the Traffic Safety Bureau at 732-521-0222 ext. 126.

This is the second school bus crash in New Jersey this week. Also on Thursday, a bus went off Route 202 in Wayne, smashing into a pharmacy, and injuring a student and the driver.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom