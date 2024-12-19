School bus hits two cars, crashes into pharmacy

🚍 The school bus hit two vehicles

🚍 It also hit a traffic signal before going into a building

🚍 The crash remains under investigation

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A school bus hit two stopped cars and then plowed into a pharmacy Thursday morning.

Wayne police said the school district's bus was headed north on Black Oak Ridge Road (Route 202) and struck two vehicles in the left turn lane at the intersection with Pompton Plains Crossroad just before 7:30 a.m. The bus then turned hard to the left in a semi-circle, struck a traffic signal and went into the building housing Black Oak Pharmacy, according to police.

Police said the impact caused "significant damage" to the building, but no one was inside.

Photos of the building show the bus put a hole into the side of the free standing building and appeared to hit an office. The grass outside the building was torn up and the windshield of the bus cracked on the drivers side.

Ongoing investigation

A lone student and the driver suffered both suffered minor injuries, according to police. The driver was taken to a hospital while the child was released to her parents. The drivers of the vehicles that were struck said they were not injured, according to police.

Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved with the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

