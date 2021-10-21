MONROE — A man running on the Republican ticket for Township Council is n trouble for stealing election campaign signs along a busy road, according to police.

Timothy Eosso, 51, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking, a disorderly persons offense.

Eosso is running for the Ward 2 seat as part of the "Monroe First Team," along with three other men and a woman in the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

He faces Democratic candidate, Rupa Siegel, for the seat being vacated by Councilman Leonard Baskin, a Democrat, who is not seeking re-election.

Police had tracked signs stolen from the area of Applegarth Road on Oct. 7 to Eosso, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which did not give further details on how he was linked to the situation.

Despite issuing a news release on the incident to publicly acknowledge the case, it would be handled in municipal court by a municipal prosecutor, a spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Anyone with information can contact the Monroe Police Department at 732-521-0222 x130.

It is illegal to take down campaign signs, even on public property, under state law.

The theft of a campaign sign is punishable by up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000, as a disorderly person offense, according to police cited by NJ.com on the seasonal occurrence.

