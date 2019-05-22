Monmouth University student repeats N-word in video

WEST LONG BRANCH — A video of several people taking turns saying an anti-black slur has drawn a response from the president of Monmouth University, who said one of the individuals is affiliated with the school.

A copy of the Snapchat video obtained by New Jersey 101.5 shows five males and two females, none of whom appear to be black, sitting in a room. The camera turns to each person who then says the N word in a deadpan tone. There is no indication in the video as to when or where its was taken.

University President Grey J. Dimenna in a letter to the Monmouth University community said the video includes "a member of our campus community." University spokeswoman Morganne Dudzinski would not disclose which individual or how the school became aware of the video.

"While this video lacks context, it is abundantly clear that as a University that strives to be inclusive and respectful, we cannot allow these actions to go unchecked. We are reviewing the matter under the Student Code of Conduct and will take appropriate action to safeguard the integrity of our core values," Dimenna wrote.

Dimenna asked the campus community to recommit itself "to make Monmouth everyone’s community."

Dimenna is university president until June 30; Patrick F. Leahy takes the office on Aug. 1.

The video drew a tweet from @Yabadzzz stating "@monmoth is this really the type of students that represent Monmouth University? This is ridiculous and it is happening too often. I am embarrassed to be a part of the university that accepts such hate and bigotry. Shame on you."

In another tweet, @Yabazaaa wrote, ' "It’s a joke until we start sending those type of racist videos to employers, recruiters, and colleges. Enough is enough!"

The university has an enrollment of 6,340, of which 5% are African American and 13% are Hispanic and Latino.

