Monmouth County, NJ town offering big perks to attract volunteers
MIDDLETOWN — It'll soon be a little more enticing to do unpaid work in this Monmouth County township.
Middletown officials have announced a new round of incentives for folks who decide to volunteer as a first responder, such as a firefighter or emergency medical technician.
"These individuals give so much to our town," Middletown Mayor Tony Perry told New Jersey 101.5.
Plans call for the perks to take effect in January 2025, Perry said.
According to Perry, the status of volunteer squads in Middletown is currently solid. The moves being made now are meant to ensure that volunteerism thrives locally in the future.
Middletown is home to the world's largest all-volunteer fire department.
"Every Middletown resident should know that the fire department, EMS, and our OEM are ready to act at a moment's notice today," he said.
The town's plans call for three significant perks:
⚫ Up to $10,000 toward a down payment on a home
⚫ $500 property tax reimbursement
⚫ Exemption from township fees related parking and permits
"When you look at the cost to implement any type of paid service, it is undoubtedly going to be more expensive ... than it is to implement simple changes like we are here in Middletown," Perry said.
