Monmouth County, NJ shopping event helps support local businesses

The annual Mini Made in Monmouth event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Ballroom at 1 Amberly Drive, Manalapan.

The event is sponsored by The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Manalapan Township Committee and the Board of Trustees of Covered Bridge.

The Mini Made in Monmouth is a great day for shoppers to come out and support more than 70 small businesses in Monmouth County.

"All the vendors' products and goods are made right here in Monmouth County," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone.

The event is free to both vendors and visitors. Products that will be available to purchase include home decor, jewelry, ornaments, wine, self-care products, baked goods and so much more.

For more information about Mini Made in Monmouth, call the Division of Economic Development at 732-431-7470 or go to www.madeinmonmouth.com.

