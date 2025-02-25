NJ drivers in Monmouth will see lots of cops on this day of the week

💥 Monmouth County has another Goal: Zero detail this week

💥 The goal is to prevent traffic deaths

💥 More than 1,400 summonses were issued in 2024

HOLMDEL — Attention, Monmouth County.

The next Goal: Zero high visibility, county-wide enforcement detail will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27.

This month’s Goal: Zero detail will focus on Route 34 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The purpose of this high-visibility campaign is to confront the staggering rise in traffic deaths in New Jersey in recent years.

Traffic safety culture and driving behaviors need to change to keep people alive on New Jersey roadways, Holmdel police officials said.

Goal Zero (Holmdel PD/Canva)

Law enforcement agencies in Monmouth County are committed to lowering these numbers and keeping the roads safe.

As of Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, 72 people have lost their lives on Garden State roadways this year, and three of those deaths occurred in Monmouth County, police said.

In 2024, Monmouth County police stopped 2,276 vehicles and issued 1,400 summonses as part of the Goal: Zero enforcement details.

Those included 129 speeding violations, 7 child restraint violations, 51 seat belt violations, 41 suspended license violations, 97 cell phone violations, three reckless driving violations, 76 careless driving violations, 7 uninsured motorist violations, and 988 other moving/non-moving violations.

There were 16 arrests in the county in 2024, including one DWI.

Goal Zero Holmdel (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky)

Police also want to remind residents that when they see the Goal: Zero logo, understand what the colors mean. The bright green represents high visibility and is the color for pedestrian and school safety.

The black bar is a mourning band for all lives lost in crashes.

