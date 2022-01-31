Monmouth Commissioners: End Murphy mandates

Monmouth County Commissioners are trying to pressure state lawmakers into canceling Gov. Phil Murphy's public health emergency declaration.

Commissioners have approved a resolution and sent it to Murphy and legislative leadership.

"Health decisions are best managed locally and could and local governments should have the ability to select which options are best suited for the local conditions face by each jurisdiction after considering all of the relevant factors," the resolution reads.

The resolution also asks legislators to repeal Murphy's mandate on vaccinations and booster shots for healthcare workers and corrections officers.

Lawmakers were poised to allow all of Murphy's executive orders and mandates to expire earlier this month, including the controversial school mask mandate.

Murphy had been in talks with legislative leaders to extend his pandemic powers, but legislation was shelved when the governor said he intended to extend the mandate requiring school kids to mask-up.

It was then that Murphy declared a new public health emergency, continuing the mask mandate and imposing new vaccination mandates on healthcare workers and anyone in congregate settings, like state correctional facilities.

The new mandate eliminates regular testing as an option and requires not only vaccination, but also a booster shot in order to continue employment.

County Commissioners say it is "well past time to return to the regular order of government" and restore the "constitutional balance of power."

Democratic leadership has shown no indication they will move to curtail Murphy's power.

A measure was introduced by Republicans earlier this month to limit any executive order to 14 days with any extension to be granted by the legislature. Democrats blocked the measure from being considered.

On Sunday, Murphy defended his use of mandates during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press.

Host Chuck Todd noted Murphy's mandate goes beyond what is currently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Murphy said New Jersey was under-boosted, and given the additional protection offered by an additional dose of vaccine, mandating healthcare workers and corrections officers to get boosted "was an easy step for us."

The governor has indicated that he may lift the school mask mandate before this current year is up, if COVID metrics continue to all.

