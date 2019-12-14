Mom found on sidewalk after being stabbed by son, cops say

SOUTH RIVER — A man was charged with the attempted murder of his mother after she was found stabbed Friday afternoon on the sidewalk in front of the home they share.

An off-duty correctional police officer discovered the 60-year-old woman's body on Fairview Avenue and called police around 2:40 p.m., according to acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet.

Kazufumi Nakatani, 33, would not allow police to enter the home. Police requested assistance from the Middlesex County Special Operations Response Team, Kuberiet said.

Investigators determined that Nakatani stabbed his mother multiple times, according to Kuberiet. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Public schools were put on shelter-in-place status and students were released from school in a "controlled dismissal," although there was no threat to the public, police said.

Kuberiet did not reveal the circumstances of the stabbing or the condition of the mother. The Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a request for further comment on Saturday morning.

Nakatani was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5