Mom and son had lots of pot-laced Fruity Pebbles & Captain Crunch, cops say

A mother and son from Paterson were pulled over last week with a stash of marijuana and seemingly "homemade" edibles, involving several brands of sugary cereal laced with pot or THC, authorities said.

Connie Rivera, 48, and Jason Rivera, 27, both were charged with possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana over 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Haledon Police stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe the morning of March 11 after it pulled into a Burger King parking lot on Belmont Avenue in the borough, police said. An officer said neither Connie Rivera as the driver nor Jason Rivera as her passenger were wearing seat belts, and the SUV hadn't signaled while making a turn.

A search of the vehicle recovered multiple bags of marijuana and one jar of "marijuana puree," plus an assortment of Fruity Pebbles, Captain Crunch and Fruit Loop snacks, all "inundated" with THC, police said. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the principal psychoactive in marijuana.

Officers also found more than two dozen other cereal snacks, loaded with either THC or marijuana, and almost $14,000 in cash, police said.

In this case, police said drug paraphernalia included a glass mixing bowl, measuring cup, brown sugar and chocolate syrup.

The Burger King where the traffic stop happened is about a mile away from both William Paterson University and Passaic County Community College.

Both Connie Rivera and Jason Rivera were taken to Passaic County Jail, pending a court appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

