Missing NJ woman found 2 days later trapped in Monroe woods

MONROE (Middlesex) — A woman spent two nights lost in the woods before she was rescued Monday.

The woman was reported missing on Saturday and was found by a hiker deep in the woods of Thompson Park.

Evelyn Zavala, 38, was last seen Saturday night at a 7-Eleven store in Jamesburg, which is located across the street from the park.

While on the park's trails on Monday, police said hiker Emma Bodmer came across a woman "in distress" deep in the woods of the 616-acre county.

Police said Zavala suffered injuries to her feet and was carried out of the woods by township police and firefighters.

Police said there was no attack and the woods it is "completely safe to walk in the park."

A woman who got lost in Thompson Park in Monroe Township is carried out of the woods (Monroe Township Police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

COVID relief for NJ municipalities: How much is your town getting? The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden awards $10.2 billion to New Jersey. Here is a a county-by-county and town-by-town breakdown.