PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — The body of a man who went missing on Aug. 20 was found buried in the Pine Barrens with a gunshot to the back of the neck, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Tuesday.

William Cline Jr., 48, of Pemberton Township, had last been seen driving his gold Ford Ranger while leaving his East Lakeshore Drive residence about 6 a.m.

Coffina said Cline's body was found buried in a grave inside the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest near Whitesbog Village by someone riding a motorcycle. Officials did not say when the body's discovery was made.

Charles McGee, 55, who Coffina said was an "acquaintance" of Cline's, transported Cline's body to the forest and dug the grave, according to Coffina.

The prosecutor did not say where McGee was arrested, a motive for the shooting or when Cline was shot.

McGee was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of desecration of human remains, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a firearm without a permit to carry. He was scheduled to have a first appearance in court on Tuesday.

