UPDATE: Missing Lakewood teen in ‘dire’ need of medication located

LAKEWOOD — An 18-year-old in need of his medication who went missing on Saturday was safely located on Sunday.

Chaim Shraga (Shragy) was located in Paterson, according to Lakewood Police spokesman Sgt. Gregory Staffordsmith, who said it was not clear how he got there.

Sharaga was last seen on Aspen Court in Lakewood around 2 p.m., according to a flier distributed by the Lakewood Police, the Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch and the Lakewood Chaverim.

Staffordsmith thanked New Jersey State Police, the Ocean County Prosecutors Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Dept, Chaverim, LCSW and the many other volunteers who assisted in the long and extensive search.

A water rescue team was called in to join the search early Sunday morning, according to the Lakewood Scoop . Aspen Court is located near Ocean County Park and Lake Shenandoah Park, both of which have have several bodies of water.

The Scoop said he was in "dire need" of medication for diabetes.

