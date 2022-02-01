Missing Bridgeton, NJ man’s body found in wooded area

HOPEWELL (Cumberland) — State Police confirm the body of Jonathan Morris II has been located and identified after the young man went missing on Friday.

Morris' relatives told several media outlets that his body was found Monday night by a family member in a wooded area near where his car was found in Hopewell in Cumberland County.

State Police did not disclose where exactly Morris' body was located or provide any additional information.

The 23-year-old was last seen in Bridgeton in the early morning hours of Friday. His aunt told 6 ABC Action News he went to his job at a group home in Sicklerville on Thursday and then went out with friends. She told NBC Philadelphia he was on Snapchat around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to the aunt, his mother's BMW gray SUV that he drives was found with the engine running Friday evening.

Condolences and questions

The family's social media was full of condolences for Morris.

"Please keep my little cousins and family lifted in prayer. Please pray for justice for our baby, He did not deserve this! Our gentle giant, we love you forever," his cousin Alexander Morris wrote on her Facebook page.

"I had the immense pleasure of knowing Jon Jon throughout high school and even graduating with him. This is an utter shock to the community as we all knew he would be destined to do so much for his community as he cared so deeply for his family and friends that he made along the way," friend Chris O'Hara wrote on his Facebook page.

A GoFundMe page was created to assist his parents as they expect to be out of work for an extended period of time.

Morris is the second missing man in South Jersey to be found dead in the past two weeks.

Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19, was found dead in a marsh next to the Centerfolds strip club in Pleasantville after a night out with his brother and a friend.

Police Capt. Stacy Schlachter told New Jersey 101.5 that Mayren-Guzman got into a fight in the parking lot of the Centerfolds Cabaret with Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville. The men have been charged with assault but not homicide.

