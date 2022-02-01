Missing NJ man was ‘murdered’ — Body was left to get covered in snow
HOPEWELL (Cumberland) — State Police have made an arrest in the death of Jonathan Morris II following the discovery of his body in a wooded area Monday night.
Morris, 23, of Bridgeton, went missing after going out with friends on Thursday night after work.
The car he was driving was found Friday night on Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township with the engine running. State Police considered his disappearance suspicious.
Friends and family conducted a search during the snowy weekend. His body was found Monday covered in snow about 15 feet from the roadway, according to State Police.
Miguel Perez, 21, of Bridgeton was arrested at his home on Monday and charged with murder, weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape, and receiving stolen property.
Jonathan Morris shot in his car
Morris and Perez were acquaintances, State Police told NJ.com. Authorities did not disclose a motive for Perez's death.
State Police say Perez allegedly shot Morris in his vehicle in Bridgeton on Friday and then drove the car to the area where it was found.
Perez left Morris' body in the woods and abandoned the car.
Perez went to a home on Cottage Avenue less than 10 minutes away where he tried to get rid of the evidence, police said.
Perez is being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.
State Police asked anyone with information about Morris' death to contact Troop "A" Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at njccpo.org/tips.
