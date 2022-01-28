3 arrested, strip club closes after missing NJ man’s body was found

PLEASANTVILLE — Three men were arrested in connection with an assault on a man who was later found dead in a marshy area next to a strip club.

The men, however, have not been charged with killing the 19-year-old Pleasantville resident.

Police have insisted that there does not appear to be foul play involved in the death of Irving Mayren-Guzman, although his family have pushed back on that. Authorities have not yet revealed the cause and manner of the young man's death.

Police Capt. Stacy Schlachter told New Jersey 101.5 that Mayren-Guzman got into a fight in the parking lot of the Centerfolds Cabaret with Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville. All of them had been patrons at the club.

The three men have been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy. They are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Mayren-Guzman walked out of the club early Sunday and went down Delilah Road towards Atlantic City, according to Schlachter. Schlachter said the investigation is ongoing into what happened to Mayren-Guzman after he left the club.

He was the subject of a search by friends and family after his friend and brother lost track of him at the club.

A family member who was searching for him on Tuesday found his body in the march. Autopsy results will not be available for another 6-8 weeks to determine a cause of death.

Irving Mayren-Guzman (Mayren Family)

"Justice for Irving"

His family has gathered every day during the week in front of Centerfolds calling for the club's closure at least during the investigation. They also held the club responsible because they allowed a 19-year-old inside.

The club is temporarily closed but it's not clear who made the decision.

Family spokesman Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez told the Press of Atlantic City that Pleasantville City Council President Ricky Cistrunk called with the news on Thursday that the city closed the club. However, Schlachter said the club owners decided on their own to temporarily shut down.

Mayor Judy M. Ward and Centerfolds on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

