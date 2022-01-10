Millburn, NJ mourns former school official killed in crash with family

MILLBURN — A former township Board of Education member, her husband and one of their three sons have died in a crash out of state.

Danielle Prieto, 53, her 57-year-old husband, Alfred and their 16-year-old son, Antonio, were killed when the SUV they were in crashed with a tractor-trailer on a Florida highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol and the Millburn schools superintendent.

The Saturday crash happened around 10 p.m. on Interstate 75.

“Danielle cared so much for students, teachers and the district in her service on the board and the many projects for which she advocated,” Christine Burton, Millburn superintendent of schools, said in a written statement on Sunday.

“We send our deepest condolences to her grieving sons, Alec and Roberto and to all of her family and friends,” she said.

The Prietos had sold their $2.9 million house in the Short Hills section of the township in April and bought a home in Clearwater Beach, according to property records, as first reported by NJ.com.

Danielle Prieto had served on the Millburn Board of Education from 2018 until 2021, based on public records.

Grief counselors were made available at township schools on Monday.

