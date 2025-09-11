We’re not exactly billionaire central here in NJ, but apparently, we do OK.

This year’s Forbes 400 proves we are, in fact, playing in the big leagues. Four people from Jersey made the cut, together worth about $22.9 billion. That’s not pocket change.

John Overdeck tops NJ’s billionaire list

Leading the pack is John Overdeck of Millburn. Co-founder of Two Sigma (a quant hedge fund with roughly $60 billion under management), Overdeck is estimated at $7.4 billion. Math prodigy in his younger days, giving major money to education causes now, Overdeck always makes the list and continues to sit solidly at the top.

Billionaire Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Rocco Commisso and Peter Kellogg add billions

Next is a man named Rocco Commisso, worth about $6.4 billion. A Media mogul, Commisso is the founder of Mediacom and also owns soccer clubs overseas. He used to be New Jersey’s richest before Overdeck reclaimed the crown.

Then there’s Peter Kellogg, estimated at around $4.9 billion. He made his fortune in finance (Spear, Leeds & Kellogg), then shifted into reinsurance with IAT.

More quiet billionaires in the Garden State

There are others in the mix, too; their spots on the list depend on different reporting. Duncan MacMillan, Larry Robbins, guys whose names you might not know off the top of your head but who quietly hold serious weight.

Rocco Commisso and John Overdeck Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images/ Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Code-to-Learn Foundation/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

To put this in perspective, the average net worth required to be part of the Forbes 400 has climbed.

Markets, AI, investing, etc., have changed the game completely. You know how it goes. What used to be “comfortable top half” money now barely gets you on the stage. Meanwhile, while everyone notices Elon Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos, etc., Jersey’s billionaires are doing their thing without the same flash.

So yeah, four Garden State native billionaires on the “big list.”

Not bad for a place more famous for traffic, tolls, and diners than bank towers.