Not even a panel loaded with Democrats could enthusiastically endorse Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill for governor of New Jersey.

That may not bode well for Sherrill, whose polling averages amount to a dead heat with Republican Jack Ciattarelli. In keeping with the polls, the New York Times' 11-member group couldn’t agree on a clear winner.

But this may not be a headline that Ciattarelli could tout before Nov. 4, either.

The panel rated Ciattarelli a 4.6 out of 10, just a hair above Sherrill’s 4.5.

The group included an array of New Jersey figures, from Curtis Bashaw, a Cape May hotel owner who once ran for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican, to a Rutgers professor, a labor leader and an Asbury Park restaurateur. While the panel included a mix of registered Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters, it was stacked with Democrats.

Panelists clash over Trump, taxes

The panelists traded barbs over Trump, taxes, and Trenton’s dysfunction. Ciattarelli, making his third run for governor, won praise for his business chops, charisma and Jersey grit. But his ties to Trump left some panelists cold.

“I have a problem with anyone lying down and aligning themselves with Trump,” Marilyn Schlossbach, a Democrat from Asbury Park, said.

Critics say Sherrill’s message feels too safe

As for Sherrill, a Navy veteran and four-term congresswoman, critics said she’s playing it too safe, with three panelists saying Sherill can’t “define” or “differentiate” herself.

Farm owner John J. Vannini, of Vineland, called Sherrill’s platform “very vague" with "a lot of clichés.”

“This is the time to fight,” said HyunJu Kwak, a former Ridgewood school board member and Democrat, suggesting she wasn't feeling the fire from Sherrill.

Neither side thrilled with Ciattarelli’s Trump ties, Sherrill’s caution

As for Ciattarelli, he hasn’t sealed the deal.

Anna Polozzo, a registered Republican who represented South Toms River on the Toms River Regional school board, docked points from Ciattarelli for being “unable to stand up to Trump, unable to stand up for what he may perceive to be his own values or his own prior reputation as a relatively moderate Republican.”

Polozzo gave Sherrill a zero out of 10. And for Ciattarelli? Just a 5.

