Middletown, NJ police officer saves dog from burning house

It was mid-afternoon last Thursday when a fire was reported in a home on Schelly Drive. Middletown Police Officer Savvas Roumeliotis got the call and arrived at the home to see smoke and fire billowing out of the two-story home.

Without hesitation, Savvas went into the home, despite the obvious danger to his own safety, fearing that there may be people inside. As he searched for occupants, he discovered one, a small dog scared and unable to escape. He scooped up the family pet and exited the building saving the little guy's life.

Thankfully there was no one in the home confirmed by Officer Elzbieta Banel who also entered the home as the blaze ravaged the structure. It took dozens of firefighters about an hour to get the blaze under control. Thankfully the officers and the dog are going to be just fine.

Another example of the calling that comes to the men and women who step up to wear the uniform of Law Enforcement. Running toward the danger instead of away from it. It's an honor to recognize these heroes every Friday and every day.

As I end every law enforcement speech with a simple reminder, "There is a thin line between civilization and savagery...and that line is Blue."

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

