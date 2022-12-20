Crime spree in affluent NJ neighborhood: Residents find intruders in homes

MIDDLETOWN — A string of reported home burglaries and attempted break-ins involved a stolen Land Rover and two cases where residents confronted intruders inside homes.

A 2022 Land Rover was stolen during the last of four reported incidents early Sunday, which began just before 4 a.m. in the Lincroft section.

Home security cameras at a house in the Bamm Hollow Estates development captured male thieves trying to steal one vehicle in a driveway, before entering a garage window and trying to steal a vehicle inside. In both cases, they failed, police said.

Less than an hour later, thieves entered a home in the Oak Hill section of town and were confronted by a resident, police said.

The intruders ran and fled in a waiting vehicle.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police then received a report of an attempted theft of a vehicle parked at a home off Dwight Road in the same area. The individuals then went to a neighboring property and entered a garage window and then the home itself, setting off a security alarm.

A resident investigating the commotion confronted the thieves, who fled but were able to steal the high-end SUV parked in the driveway.

Investigators able to find stole car

The Land Rover was recovered within a couple of hours, police said, thanks to the Middletown department having an officer assigned to the State Police Auto Theft Task Force.

Through the task force, information about the vehicle theft was quickly distributed.

No other details about the Sunday string of home burglaries and attempted burglaries was publicly released on Tuesday.

Residents should take steps to protect themselves

Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber thanked the public in a written release for “continued vigilance and support” amid a continued spike in auto theft across the county and state.

He also urged residents to always remove their key fobs and ensure that vehicles are locked.

Homeowners should also make sure that house and garage doors and windows are closed and secured and any security system and alarm turned on nightly or while away.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022 Netflix releases so many movies every year, they can’t all be classics.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.

Former Child Stars Who Turn 30 in 2022 Below, you'll find out which major child stars turn in 2022. These celebs were a huge part of our childhoods, and now they're moving into the next decade of their lives. Who knows what awesome things we'll see from these actors, singers and triple-threats in their 30s!

Rock's 100 Most Underrated Albums You know that LP that it seems like only you love? Let's talk about those.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers