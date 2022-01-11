This news is sure to excite your palate. A hip, new Spanish eatery is coming soon to the Princeton Shopping Center on Harrison Street with familiar owners.

I saw on Planet Princeton that's it's called Mi España and is a creation of the Gretalia Hospitality Group...wow...so, I reached out to John Procaccini, one of the owners, and got the scoop.

It will be located next to Cross Culture, where Pho Spot used to be. Get ready for authentic, handmade street food from Spain with Chef Jose Diaz, using all-natural and organic ingredients from his homeland. He actually left 11 restaurants of his own in Spain to come to America and share his passion for this food with you.

It will have a food truck-inspired feel, perfect for hanging out with friends, cool business lunch meetings, or a quick grab & go meal.

Let me get back to the owners. The Gretalia Hospitality Group certainly isn't new to the restaurant business. Their other restaurants include PJ's Pancake House (with many locations in our area, and a new one opening on Route 1 in Lawrenceville very soon), Trattoria Procaccini, Osteria Proccacini, and, More Than Q.

It's sure to be a success.

Procaccini filled me in on what the community can expect from Mi España, saying, "Super excited to try something new with an amazing chef and partner from Spain, Jose Diaz. Street foods are hot right now, and we always want to be ahead of the trends. This menu will make you feel like you're in Spain."

This is exciting. Mi España will be serving Tapas, Paella, Bocadillos, authentic desserts of Spain, and much more.

Opening day is set for January 24th if all goes well. I'll keep you posted.

I can't wait to check it out.

Procaccini also hinted that the group plans to open another Spanish restaurant in Robbinsville. I'll let you know when I find out more about that.

