Memorial Day Parades are back in New Jersey 2021: Here’s where

After a year of disruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of communities around the state have announced a return to traditions to mark the unofficial start of summer 2021.

Memorial Day Parades have returned to the calendar for a handful of municipalities, from Union to Monmouth, to Gloucester and Passaic Counties.

With more than 3.7 million people fully vaccinated and COVID-19 metrics continued to be on the decline, another factor in the decision to resume somewhat "normal" activities has been the state's reopening plan, which reaches new milestones as of Wednesday, May 19.

The following communities have announced Memorial Day weekend parades for this year: