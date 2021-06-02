An argument led to a shooting at a home in Roxbury on Monday night, according to acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Michael Mecca, 39, of West Orange left a house on Raritan Avenue and returned a short time later with a .40 caliber Highpoint handgun, firing at another person and wounding their leg, Carroll said.

The individual, whose identity was not disclosed, was hospitalized for treatment and is expected to survive, according to the prosecutor.

Mecca fled the scene and turned himself over to law enforcement on Tuesday, Carroll said, adding that the handgun was recovered shortly after the shooting.

Carroll did not share further details about the argument in the moments before the shooting.

TAP Into Roxbury reported a search in the area for Mecca after the shooting including a helicopter and roads that were closed off.

Mecca was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in connection, all second-degree counts.

As of Wednesday he remained in law enforcement custody, pending a court appearance.

