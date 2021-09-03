Meet the two youngest State Troopers in New Jersey

Earlier this week, the New Jersey State Police welcomed two new members to their elite law enforcement group. Samaree Johnson and Dalton Swain, both six years old, were sworn in as new Troopers at a special ceremony at the Make-A-Wish Castle in Monroe, NJ.

Both kids suffer from debilitating illnesses. Both want to dedicate their lives to helping others and protecting our communities.

More than 100 officers from about 50 departments from the local, county, state and federal level helped celebrate these two new troopers. Each gave the boys badges from their departments. They even got a K-9 salute. “You are heroes, every single one of you, evidenced by these two young boys’ wishes,” said Tom Weatherall, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey. “I wanna be a police officer to protect our city,” Dalton said. “I wanna save the world and lock people up,” Samaree said. The new troopers got right to work, tasked with tracking down the suspect who “stole” a magic crystal from the castle’s wish-granting room. They were successful, making an arrest and returning the crystal." With smiles from ear to ear, both boys are cruising away with an experience they will never forget. - Jenna DeAngelis at newyork.cbslocal.com

My friend Tom Weatherall, who serves as the Executive Director for Make-A-Wish New Jersey, helped facilitate the granting of the wish. Tom is a hero to so many families who are struggling with childhood illnesses and has delivered smiles to so many kids who just need a break.

Thank you, Tom, for all the work you do each and every day on behalf of those in need.

