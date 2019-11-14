Meet Dog the Bounty Hunter — #SpeakingPodcast

This week, we revisit a great conversation with Dog the Bounty Hunter and his late wife, Beth. You never know what you’re gonna get when the most famous bounty hunter in the biz stops in our studio.

As you know, Dog’s wife Beth passed away earlier this year. Can’t imagine what Dog is going through losing his wife and true life partner. You’ll hear the chemistry throughout the conversation. One of the important takeaways is the selfless behavior of Dog and his family, coming to New Jersey to fight the reckless behavior of the politicians in Trenton siding with criminals over average, law-abiding citizens.

