Prince Akeem got his start mopping floors at McDowell's in Queens. Now, the fictitious fast food joint from "Coming To America" and "Coming 2 America" is coming to us! Here's what we know.

As "Cleo McDowell" pointed out in the first "Coming To America", there's no confusing McDowell's with McDonald's. He confidently stated, "Look... me and the McDonald's people got this little misunderstanding. See, they're McDonald's... I'm McDowell's. They got the Golden Arches, mine is the Golden Arcs. They got the Big Mac, I got the Big Mick. We both got two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions, but their buns have sesame seeds. My buns have no seeds."

Ahhh...big difference.

Well, if you were one of the people that made "Coming 2 America" the biggest opening weekend of any movie in the past year, you'll love this. "McDowell's" is coming to Philadelphia next month, April 16 to 26.

This "pop-up" experience at the Cherry Hill Mall will feature the "Big Mick", the "Meatless Mick" and even the "Magnum Mick."

If you're interested, you'll need to buy a ticket. It's a pop-up but not a walk-up. Check out this video for a Los Angeles "McDowell's" pop-up and scroll down for a link to check out the menu and buy tickets for the New Jersey location.

Click here for the menu. Click here for tickets.

