Body of man missing since 1982 found in NJ creek

☑️ Charles Murphy was 26 years old when he was last seen

☑️ An extensive forensic process identified the remains

☑️ The same group that ID'd a body found in the Cooper River located Murphy

A man who went to a Yankees game 42 years ago and was never seen again has finally come home.

Skeletal remains were found on May 3 in Overpeck Creek in Ridgefield Park by the private, non-profit dive company United Search Corps which notified law enforcement of its discovery, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Extensive forensic testing was required to identify the remains as Charles Murphy, a 26-year-old Maywood resident who went missing on April 28, 1982.

An investigation into the circumstances of Murphy's disappearance continues by the Prosecutor's Office, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department and the Ridgefield Park Police Department.

Charles Murphy Charles Murphy (United Search Corps) loading...

Second success in New Jersey for group

The group said that Murphy went to the Yankees game and then dropped a friend off in Ridgefield Park. Murphy and the 1974 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving were never seen again, according to the group. The Camaro was detected by United Search Corps in the creek just a few blocks from where he was last seen.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chip’s family, friends, and the community, who have felt his absence for the past four decades," the group said in a statement.

United Search Corps Director Doug Bishop told NJ.com the Camaro fell into the water from a parking lot and was completely covered in mud. Murphy's body was still inside the car.

The same group identified the body found inside one of three cars pulled from the Cooper River in Camden County as Bernadine Gunner. She went missing in 2010 after telling relatives was that she was going to take her own life because of her unemployment, according to a missing persons page on the Camden Police Department’s website.

Previous reporting by Sergio Bichao was used in this report.

Help is available If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

