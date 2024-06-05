Cops: Woman set fire to apartment in Garfield, NJ and fled
GARFIELD — Five weeks after a fire in an apartment, a woman from Passaic has been arrested and charged with starting the blaze and fleeing the scene.
Allison Gutierrez-Tuesta, 25, faces charges of arson, aggravated arson, and failure to report a fire.
At around 10:30 a.m. on April 28, police and the fire department responded to a fire at an apartment along Passaic Street, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Responders determined that the fire appeared suspicious in nature.
A subsequent investigation determined that Gutierrez-Tuesta intentionally set fire to the apartment in two locations, and then left the scene without telling authorities.
Gutierrez-Tuesta was arrested in Garfield on June 5. She was remanded to Bergen County Jail ahead of her first court appearance.
Authorities have not released details about a motive for the incident.
