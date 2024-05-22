Box truck hit by tractor trailer on Route 80, bursts into flames

🚨 A tractor-trailer smashed through the concrete barrier on Route 80 into a box truck

🚨 Debris that caught fire was scattered all over the roadway

🚨 Only the local lanes were open in each direction for the morning commute

HACKENSACK — A horrific crash between a tractor trailer and a box truck closed down most of Route 80 for the Wednesday morning commute.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the tractor trailer heading east crashed through the concrete median and hit a westbound box truck around midnight starting a fire near Exit 66 (Hudson Street) in Hackensack.

Pictures from the crash scene posted by the Daily Voice show the box truck on fire in the middle of a debris field scattered across the westbound lanes. The impact of the tractor-trailer took out a large chunk of the median.

Debris, jersey barrier from crash on Route 80 in Hackensack 5/21/24 Debris, jersey barrier from crash on Route 80 in Hackensack 5/21/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Map shows location of crash between a box truck and tractor trailer on Route 80 in Hackensack Map shows location of crash between a box truck and tractor trailer on Route 80 in Hackensack (Canva) loading...

Standstill traffic on Route 80 near Exit 66, tractor trailer rests on a concrete barrier Standstill traffic on Route 80 near Exit 66 (NJ DOT), tractor trailer rests on a concrete barrier (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Only the local lanes open

Aerial footage of the crash scene showed a heavily damaged white SUV parked in the shoulder. Its role in the crash has not been disclosed by State Police who have not confirmed any fatalities.

Both the local and express lanes were closed for most of the overnight hours during the initial invetsigation and cleanup. At least one local lane was opened in each direction for the morning commuute creating eastbound delays between the Garden State Parkway in Saddle Brook and the crash scene.

The ramps from the New Jersey Turnpike to Route 80 westbound are also closed.

