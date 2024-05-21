Millburn, NJ police officer dies in car crash

🚨Officer Luke Lyons was a member of the Millburn Police Department

🚨He died in a car crash on Route 15 in Jefferson

🚨A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses

MILLBURN — A police officer, a husband and father of two died Sunday in a car crash.

New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association President Peter Andreyev told New Jersey 101.5 that Officer Luke Lyons, 31, died in a crash on Route 15 in Jefferson Township. Andreyev did not disclose details about the crash. Lyons was the lead instructor of the Millburn police drone unit, a former U.S. Marine and a cancer survivor, according to Andreyev.

"His sudden passing in a motor vehicle crash leaves a hole for so many. He was brother, father, husband, son, and a great cop. Pray for his family and Millburn police," Andreyev said in a statement.

Millburn police officer Luke Lyons Millburn police officer Luke Lyons and family (Millburn Local 34 PBA and SOA) loading...

"A kind, giving, gentle soul"

According to a GoFundMe page created by the NJPBA he was married 11 years to wife Selvete and father to a young son and daughter.

"Luke was a kind, giving, gentle soul with a smile and laugh that would brighten your day. Luke was a leading force in the department. The untimely loss of Officer Lyons leaves a void in the hearts of his brothers and sisters in blue that time will never heal," the NJPBA said on the GoFundMe which will go towards funeral expenses.

Lyons' funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Tuttle Funeral Home on Route 10 in Randolph. The viewing will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

