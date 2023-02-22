🔴 A Mays Landing woman is accused of the Christmas night shooting death of her husband

🔴 Marylue Wigglesworth's lawyers say she was a domestic violence victim

🔴 David Wigglesworth was a prominent Atlantic County Republican

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 51-year-old woman has been indicted on a murder charge stemming from the Christmas night shooting death of her husband — a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure.

The Atlantic County grand jury also indicted Marylue Wigglesworth on weapons offenses in connection with the killing of 57-year-old David B. Wigglesworth, both of Mays Landing.

Hamilton Township police responded to the couple’s home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road on Dec. 25 around 10:19 p.m.

Officers arrived to find David Wigglesworth had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MVC photo of Marylue Wigglesworth released by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. MVC photo of Marylue Wigglesworth released by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. loading...

Marylue Wigglesworth was subsequently arrested and has been held at Atlantic County Jail.

Wigglesworth's lawyers say she was a domestic violence victim, prosecutors slam tainting due process

If the case heads to trial, defense lawyers are likely to argue that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have criticized the defense for rushing to try the case "through the media" by pushing the domestic violence narrative.

An autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office deemed the death a homicide by a single gunshot wound.

David Wigglesworth had served a term on the Hamilton Township Planning Board.

Township of Hamilton Republicans remembered him as a "dedicated member of the party" on social media.

Potential relevant information can contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666, or submit an anonymous tip online.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the

Crime Stoppers website.

Anyone in need of confidential access to domestic violence information and services, including crisis intervention, referral, and advocacy can call the New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-SAFE (7233).

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

