Maybe NJ needs to give the finger to mask rule breakers

Here's some controversy for you. In Germany, just like in the rest of the world, they're fighting the good fight to keep the novel coronavirus pandemic in check. They have rules about face coverings and where you are required to wear them. In Germany, just like in New Jersey, you have some people who lie about the pandemic being over and don't believe the science behind stopping the spread of exhaled micro-droplets. In other words, the maskholes, as they've been called; the people who refuse to wear a mask, believe only in pseudo-science and sometimes get in brawls when told to please put on a mask.

Berlin's tourism authority recently launched an interesting campaign. They say Berliners are known for being blunt and straight to the point. Boy does it show here.

They launched a billboard campaign featuring an elderly woman in a mask (the elderly being a high-risk group) and she is seen giving the middle finger to all who refuse to get with the program. The posters and billboards read: "The raised index finger for all those without a mask." Only, it's NOT the index finger in the picture. It's clearly the middle finger, and Visit Berlin says the contradiction was deliberate. I suppose to lessen the blow?

"We wanted to give attention to this problem. For this reason we have chosen this provocative motif," Christian Tanzler, a spokesperson for the tourism authority, told BBC.

So, with rising COVID-19 cases here in New Jersey and falsehoods continuing to be spread by irresponsible people, could the Garden State use this type of billboard campaign? Let's face it, the Jersey salute is a time honored tradition in getting one's point across. Could there be a better moment in history to use a 10 foot tall middle finger on the side of a highway? I think not.

