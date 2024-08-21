Foul play not likely in death of man found in Hoboken, NJ park

🚨The body was found out in the open of Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken

🚨Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has not released any additional details

HOBOKEN — Investigators say foul play is unlikely in death of a man found in a park.

His body was found at Maxwell Place Park Thursday morning and sent to the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has not revealed the victim's identity.

NBC New York reported that the body was found by a man walking his dog. Suarez has not released any information about the body since its discovery.

Praise and prayers

Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla praised prosecutors for their "diligent work" in the case.

"My thoughts and prayers remain with the family of the deceased individual, and it is my hope they receive the closure and support they need," he said.

The 5-acre park that juts into the Hudson River opened in 2007 and formerly housed a Maxwell House Coffee plant.

